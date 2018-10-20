Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris has lectured men to treat women equally and include them in their development plans.

Speaking during an affirmative fund bursary issuance ceremony at Calvary Church Komarock on Wednesday, Passaris said while on a trip abroad she found a Kenyan man who made yummy chapatis but he begged her not to tell anyone as his community doesn’t approve the idea of men cooking.

Passaris urged men to assist women and involve them in family businesses as they are equally able.

SWEET CHAPATIS

“Juzi nilikuwa kwa Mnandi mmoja huko ulaya, anapika chapati hata kuniliko. Nikamwambia wewe ukikuja Nairobi utakuja kunipikia ama nikikuje Eldoret. Akaniambia we hata usiende kusema ati mimi napika chapati mi ni Mnandi na hatuingii jikoni tupike chapati hata kama bibi ni mgojwa tunamrudisha kwa mamake akipona arudi,” she said.

Passaris excited the women in attendance explaining that men need to treat women with respect as they are able to achieve a lot.

“Hata sisi tunavaa longi na overall, hata tunakuwa kwa mjengo na hio ndege ya Kenya Airways inaenda America inapelekwa na mwanamke, kwani hakukuwa na mwanaume pilot? Lakini tumeona kweli wamama pia wanaweza hio kazi,” she said.

COST OF LIVING

The woman representative said the rising cost of living needs both husband and wife to work together as partners for the benefit of their family.

“Nimeona wanawake wanateseka sana wakati mwanaume anaaga. Mwanaume akona kampuni ya construction na bibi hata hajui kuweka saini kwa hio account. Hata hajui account iko wapi hata hajui contract bwanake anafanya, halafu family inakuja inasukuma mama vibaya,” she added.

Through the affirmative action fund, Passaris distributed cheques worth Sh27million to needy students from both secondary and tertiary institutions from across Nairobi County.