Passaris blasts Omanga’s treatement in Kisii





Nairobi woman Representative Esther Passaris has come to the defence of nominated senator Millicent Omanga who was manhandled in Kisii while attending a funeral on Monday.

Passaris condemned the incident while stating that women’s bodies should be respected at all times.

This she says is regardless of which side of the political divide they (women) are ascribed to.

“I am deeply appalled and would like to condemn in the strongest terms possible the manner in which Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga was manhandled yesterday in Kisii. No matter which side of the political divide we’re on, women’s bodies must be respected at all times,” tweeted Ms Passaris.

Passaris did not however explain how Omanga’s body had been disrespected.

Senator Omanga was forcefully ejected from the podium during the burial of Abel Gongera, father to Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi. The incident commenced when she appeared to talk back at Kisii governor James Ongwae at the podium.

Omanga went to the podium after an altercation between Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati and South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro that resulted in the two exchanging blows.