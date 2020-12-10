Pascal Tokodi shares his memory of late Dr Mogusu





Kenyan musician and actor Pascal Tokodi remembered the late Dr Stephen Mogusu as a ‘soft-spoken and very smart young man.’

Tokodi said Dr Mogusu, who succumbed to Covid-19 on Monday, was one year ahead of him at Lenana School.

“I knew Steph in high school, Lenana School, a year ahead of me, soft-spoken, reserved and very smart, living up to the school motto, Nihil Praeter Optimum (Nothing But The Best) May you rest Changerian, keep the fire burning 🙏,” he wrote on Instagram.

Further Tokodi revealed that Lenana School Class of 2011, which Dr Mogusu was part of, was planning a fundraiser to help the family with the hospital bill and funeral expenses.

The late doctor Dr Mogusu contracted Covid-19 three-and-a-half weeks ago and self-isolated at home and was under the home-based care programe.

However, his condition deteriorated and he was rushed to Komarock Modern Healthcare Hospital where he was moved straight to the High Dependency Unit (HDU), where he spent two weeks but was on and off oxygen.

In his fortnight at the Komarock Modern Hospital, the doctor had accrued a medical bill of Sh1.3 million, which the hospital has so far waived.

Before his death, the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union Acting Secretary General Dr Chibanzi Mwachonda had led an online funds drive for the medic’s family.

The union also said, “At the time of his death he had not received his salary for 5 months, had no insurance and his young family left with no compensation. Too steep a price for Patriotism.”