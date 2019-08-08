Parliament opens door to its posh breastfeeding room that lies idle – PHOTOS

Parliament has released photos of its fully equipped crèche, hours after Kwale Woman Rep Zuleika Hassan caused a stir on Wednesday by entering the chambers with her five months-old baby.

Ms Hassan said she had ‘an emergency ‘and had to come with her baby to work because parliament did not have a crèche’.

“I have tried really hard not to come with the baby, but today I had an emergency; what was I supposed to do?” she told her colleagues.

“If parliament had a nursery or a creche, I would be able to put my baby there.

Standing speaker for the day, Christopher Omulele, ordered Ms Hassan to withdraw from the chamber saying it is not the right place to take care of her child.

Hours after the drama, Parliament orderlies took journalists through a tour of its crèche in Red Cross building, located across the road from Parliament.

The room on fourth floor has been set aside for Members of Parliament and parliamentary staff to nurse their babies.