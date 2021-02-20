Parent ‘paid’ Sh300,000 for Alliance High admission

Annald Ongwenyi who is accused of conning a parent Sh300,000 with view of offering his child a position at Alliance High

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is probing claims a woman was conned more than Sh300,000 by a suspected fraudster who promised her a slot for her daughter at the Alliance Girls High School.

The suspect, Annald Ongwenyi, is in custody at Embakasi police station where the DCI is investigating the matter. The matter was reported at the Embakasi police station on February 12 last year.

Detective constable Charles Macharia has since obtained orders at Makadara law courts to detain the suspect for four days to assist in investigations.

“The complainant herein Frida Kendi Karugu wanted her daughter to join Alliance Girls High school and the suspect promised that he was able to assist her to join the said school and there he demanded Sh500,000,” Maharia said in an affidavit file at the court.

Macharia said the suspect was given Sh300,000 in cash and h15,000 through M-PESA. He is being investigated for the offence of obtaining money by false pretenses.

The detective said he needed time to record Ongwenyi’s statement and ascertain whether he is a Ministry of Education employee, visit the school to ascertain letters purportedly written by the principal and take signature specimens.