Pain at the pump as petrol prices hiked for third time in 30 days





Motorists will from Thursday pay higher for a litre of petrol for the third time in 30 days after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) increased fuel prices yet again.

The price of super petrol in Nairobi has gone up by Sh0.72 per litre while diesel has gone down by Sh2.18 per litre in the latest price review by EPRA announced on Wednesday.

The pump price of kerosene remains unchanged, with the prices taking effect from 12:00 midnight on October 14 to the same time on November 14.

In Nairobi, super petrol will retail at Sh107.27 up from Sh106.55, diesel at Sh92.91 down from Sh95.09 while kerosene will retail at the pump the same price of Sh83.73.

The prices include 8 per cent VAT in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2018.

According to the authority, October’s prices are a consequence of the average landed cost of imported super petrol increasing by 1.12 per cent and diesel decreasing by 5.42 per cent.

The latest increase comes barely two weeks after the price of petrol and diesel was adjusted upwards by Sh0.58 per litre to retail at Sh95.09 and Sh83.73 respectively.

In the September review, Epra had hiked petrol prices by Sh1.48 to retail at Sh104.43.

EPRA made the adjustments after the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) used the average inflation to revise the excise duty for various goods, including fuel.

“Pursuant to Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020, the Kenya Revenue Authority has adjusted upwards the excise duty on super petrol, diesel and kerosene after taking into account the average inflation rate of 4.94 per cent for the financial year 2019/2020,” the regulator said.