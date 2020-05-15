Pain as Egerton University staff salaries slashed by 40 percent

Egerton University has slashed the salaries of some of its employees by up to 40 percent as the institution of higher learning grapples with adverse effects of Covid-19.

In a memo, Vice Chancellor Rose Mwonya said the university will not be able to pay all its employees their full April salaries.

The institution blamed the tough economic times brought about by coronavirus but promised that the university will pay the balance as soon as funds are available.

“Due to Covid-19 pandemic that has affected the whole country, Egerton University is not able to generate enough funds internally to be able to pay salaries for the month of April 2020. This might continue for a while during the pandemic period,” the memo read.

As a result, Egerton University will pay 60 percent net salary to some of its employees and the remainder is expected to be paid when normalcy returns.

“Staff in grade 1-4 will receive their full 100% net salaries as indicated in their payslips. Staff in grade 5-19 will receive 60% of their net salaries as indicated in their respective payslips. The balance of 40% will be paid as soon as funds are available,” the memo added.

Learning institutions were shut in March as a measure to combat Covid-19 and many started offering online classes and even reduced fees to cope with the current situation.

Salaries of many employees countrywide have been slashed, others work from home while unlucky ones were forced to proceed on unpaid leave until normalcy returns.

President Uhuru Kenyatta suspended learning on March 15, when Kenya confirmed her first case of virus that has sent more than 1.5 billion learners worldwide home.

Learning institutions are considered high-risk areas because of the many learners they hold at any particular time and from different backgrounds.

Education CS George Magoha has formed a committee to look into the modalities of reopening schools amid rising cases of Covid-19 being reported in the country.

On Thursday, the ministry of health announced 21 more Kenyans test positive for Covid-19 in 24 hours raising total infections to 758, and two deaths bringing total fatalities to 42.