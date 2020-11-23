Owners left with worthless paper in Embakasi title deeds fiasco

While the land allocated to Embakasi Ranching is broken into 35,000 plots, the group’s membership submitted to the Lands ministry more than 50,000 names.

Some of the title deeds seen by the Nation are missing a Registry Index Map (RIM) number.

Experts explained that the missing RIM number indicates that the director of surveys may not have submitted a survey plan to aid in the issuance of a title.

Title deeds

When contacted, Lands Cabinet Secretary Farida Karoney dismissed our questions as “rumours” and challenged us to produce at least 10 copies of title deeds issued irregularly.

“There is no title in Kenya which can be issued without the land being surveyed. This is what happens; you plan a place, you survey and after survey, you title. So are you suggesting that we titled land which is not surveyed? That is not true. Bring the evidence; don’t work on rumours,” Ms Karoney insisted, cutting us off despite informing her that we had copies of some of the affected title deeds.

But Ms Karoney’s denial is exactly the situation that has left many landowners holding questionable title deeds. One of the titles without RIM number that the Nation has seen was issued on March 29, 2019 by a land registrar listed in the document as M. Maingi.

The title deed indicates that the landowner has been granted a 99-year lease backdated to January 1, 1988. This means the owner or his family will have to apply for renewal of a government lease before January 1, 2087.

Titles for shareholders

When the Lands ministry stepped in to kick off the mass titling project in Ruai in 2017, Embakasi Ranching was in the peak of internal wrangles. It was spearheaded by Lands Principal Secretary Nicholas Muraguri.

The company’s officials had over the years tried to acquire titles for shareholders, and in the process hired several surveyors whose blunders left Embakasi Ranching holding a Sh100 million debt even as it emerged that some of them were quacks.

Some parcels have two different individuals holding title deeds and occupying the actual land.

The double allocation issue is not unique to the Ministry of Lands, however, as Embakasi Ranching officials have in some instances registered more than one individual to a land parcel.

Boniface Kimani Chomba has claimed in court that he bought land through Embakasi Ranching in 1991 and started farming on it. In 2015, Embakasi Ranching submitted the land’s documents to the Director of Survey seeking to have it registered to Benjamin Kiambuthi Muthuri. The suit is ongoing.

Lucy Wambui Muthee bought two plots through Embakasi Ranching, but in 2011 the company allowed Theresia Wambui Thindiu and John Kamau to forcefully occupy one of the properties. On July 20, 2020 Justice Bernard Eboso declared Ms Muthee the valid owner after Embakasi Ranching, Ms Thindiu and Mr Kamau failed to defend the suit. Our team traced more than 30 court cases involving double allocation at Embakasi, some dating back to 2004.

Embakasi Ranching vice-chairman Walter Kigera is yet to respond to the Nation’s calls seeking an interview.

Two surveyors at the of Lands ministry confirmed to us that the mass titling project is a mess in Ruai as the ministry went ahead to issue title deeds despite the fact that Embakasi Ranching did not submit all records required for processing of the ownership documents.

Titling contacts