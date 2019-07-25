Motorist who assaulted and fled with traffic police officer’s cap arrested

The motorist who was caught in a video fighting with a uniformed traffic police officer on Thursday morning has been arrested.

The motorist was arrested on Thursday evening after a warrant of his arrest was issued hours after the video went viral.

Confirming the arrest, Lang’ata OCPD Gregory Mutiso said the motorist will be taken to court on Friday morning.

“The driver has been arrested and will appear in court tomorrow (Friday),” said Mutiso.

The amateur video captured the driver fighting a traffic police officer who was seated in the front passenger seat.

SPED OFF

Onlookers later approached the scene and opened the passenger’s door. The motorist then pushed out the officer before driving off at a breakneck speed.

The incident happened near Nairobi Montessori Preparatory School in Karen.

Prior to the driver’s arrest, the owners of the car (registration number KCT 730Q) had been identified as Ms Nancy Kariuki and Mr Samuel Nyaga.

It had further been established that the car was bought on a hire purchase deal from a firm in Mombasa.

CAR’S DETAILS

On Thursday, Ms Kariuki confirmed to Nairobi News that she is indeed the owner of the car which she operates as a taxi through cab hailing apps.

“I will hand the details of the car to the police. From there I will get back to you,” Ms Kariuki had said.

Investigations by Nairobi News have revealed that the car was bought on April 1, 2019 from a car selling company in Mombasa.

The car is still registered in the company’s name since the two are yet to fully settle the cost.

Confirming the incident, Lang’ata OCPD Gregory Mutiso said the motorist had earlier on been involved in an accident around Lavington on Thursday morning before fleeing from the scene.