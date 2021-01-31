Owalo rallies Nyanza region towards DP Ruto





Political strategist Eluid Owalo says President Uhuru Kenyatta may not have as much influence in his succession in 2022.

He spoke on Saturday at a funeral in Rarieda, Siaya County, while drawing parallels between the forthcoming polls and former president Daniel Moi’s succession politics two decades ago.

“(Former) president Moi failed to deliver the presidency to Uhuru Kenyatta in 2002 despite having a stronger system and deep state simply because the Kenyan masses already decided to vote for Kibaki as is the case now with Ruto.”

Kibaki easily beat Kenyatta to win the elections in 2002 but the loser in that election went on to succeed the winner a decade later.

Owalo, a former ally of opposition leader Raila Odinga, also noted Deputy President William Ruto appears ‘ahead of the pack’ in the race President Kenyatta and urged the Luo Nation to rally behind the DP in next year’s general elections.”

Our (Nyanza) region does not have tangible numbers to ascend to the presidency. We should instead join the DP’s presidential bid as he is ahead of the pack,” said Owalo, a former ally of opposition leaders Raila Odinga and Musalia Mudavadi.

“A Ruto presidency will guarantee the Lake Region tangible development that entails revitalization of the cotton and sugar industries, and value addition to the fishing supply chain and facilitation of an access to credit for trade and entrepreneurship.”

President Kenyatta has in the past suggested he would back his Deputy in 2022 but a political ‘handshake’ deal with Odinga appears to have complicated the scenario.

DP Ruto appears keen to penetrate the Luo-Nyanza region, considered Odinga’s stronghold, a task that Owalo, a renowned management consultant, appears set to spearhead.