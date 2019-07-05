Over 22, 000 Administration Police officers swap uniforms to join Kenya Police

Over 22,000 Administration Police officers (APs) have been moved to Kenya Police Service (KPS) in accordance to police reforms announced last year by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In a circular sent to all regional commanders on Thursday, the National Police Service Board announced that the 23,999 officers will now work as Kenya Police officers under the same command structure.

The most affected region is Rift Valley where 6,707 APs have been moved.

Coast, North Eastern and Nairobi regions respectively saw 2,043, 1,785 and 1,438 officers affected.

The officers have been directed to liaise with their respective Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit (CIPU), Regional and County commanders for guidance on how to effect the changes.

“All officers are directed to liaise with regional and county commanders for proper physical handling, taking of the position and handling equipment like firearm,” the circular read in part.

Regional and county police heads have been warned against transferring officers from the sub-counties they are serving until the transformation is over and all officers integrated to Kenya Police Service.

All the officers affected will serve under the command of Deputy Inspector General Edward Mbugua.

Administration Police officers who have not been affected by the changes will work under the supervision of Deputy Inspector General Noor Gabow as Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit (CIPU).

The circular also outlined roles of officers working under CIPU which include protection of electricity sector, protection of Government buildings and data centres which include Huduma Centers and courts.

Other roles are protection of road furniture that include bridges, railways, protection of water points, protection of banks, cash in transit and protection of learning institutions and learning Institutions.