Outrage as SA xenophobia attacks get out of hand – PHOTOS

By Hilary Kimuyu September 3rd, 2019 2 min read

A shot clip of a man being burned alive as a crowd cheers has gone viral on social media following the latest wave of xenophobic violence in South Africa.

According to local media, the fresh violence, which broke out in Johannesburg on Sunday, have left at least three people dead and several others hospitalized.

The violence spread to Johannesburg’s Central Business District on Monday and has since seen the destruction of more than 50 mainly foreign-owned shops and business premises.

Hundreds of people marched through the city’s CBD, with video shared on social media showing shops being looted and rows of burnt-out cars.

The latest attacks echoes sporadic outbreaks of 2008 when about 60 people were killed and more than 50,000 displaced from their homes.

The attacks on foreign-owned businesses and properties have been roundly condemned on Twitter with many demanding that the South African government takes action and stops the violence.

