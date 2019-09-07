Outrage after gospel musician is arrested over Sh72m G4S heist

Gospel rapper Kamlesh Kagaba, real name is Patrick Kagaba, has been arrested by detectives from Directorate of Criminal Investigations in connections to the Sh72 Million stolen on Thursday in a daring ATM heist in Nairobi.

After learning of his arrest, fellow musicians camped on Twitter to protest his arrest with many asking about his whereabouts. They used the hashtag #FreeKamlesh.

Rapper Juliani in his tweet said Kagaba was arrested at his garage and now his whereabouts are unknown.

“An artist I have worked with and mentored, Kamlesh Kagaba, was arrested at his garage in regards to the G4S heist,” he tweeted.

CONCERNED

“Humble Request: Where is he? Is due process followed? Is he represented? He leads a community of Christian rappers who are concerned,” Juliani added.

THREE MORE Suspects connected with Yesterday’s ATM Heist at Nairobi West have been arrested by #SCPU Detectives & Two Motor vehicles recovered. One of the motor vehicle-KCE 920E Voxy-was recovered at a garage in Kikuyu while being repainted from white to black. pic.twitter.com/qnqqFVhecb — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) September 6, 2019

According to detectives, two of the vehicles used during the Thursday incident were found in a garage in Kikuyu.

Police said the Vehicle registration number KCE 920E, was being painted from white to black, in a bid to conceal the identity of the vehicle.

The rapper has been in the music industry since 2011 and uses his music to empower and transform the youth.

On Saturday, detectives recovered Sh7million of the Sh72Million stolen on Thursday.

The detectives attached to the Special Crimes Police Unit (SCPU) also arrested two police officers.

According to DCI, Administration Police constable Chris Ayienda Machogu was arrested in possession of Sh4million and led detectives to police constable Vincent Owour who had Sh3million.

The detectives also recovered a vehicle registration number KCB 649Z which detectives say it was bought using the stolen money.