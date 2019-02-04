Outer Ring Road to get footbridges, bus stops





The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) is to build 19 bus stops and seven additional footbridges on Outer Ring Road, Nairobi, to enhance safety for road users.

Kura acting Director- General Sila Kinoti said the authority has built four footbridges following uproar at increased accidents on the road.

He said Kura embarked on a Sh880 million project to build 11 footbridges in April last year, and awarded the contract to Chinese firm Sinohydro Tianjin Engineering Ltd.

The road, completed in July, 2017, has been criticised for lacking service and emergency lanes, footbridges and road markings, making its crossing a major risk.

19 BUS STOPS

Kura will also build 19 bus stops and improve service and access roads to facilitate evacuation and traffic movement.

“The problem is not the design. It’s the way we use our roads as non-motorised traffic. We have designated areas where people are supposed to cross, but most choose to jump over the guard rails. We even have policemen manning those pedestrian crossings, but people do not want to walk an extra 100 metres,” he said.

However, the engineer noted that the road was opened for use before it was fully completed due to pressure and a lot needs to be done to enhance safety and traffic movement.

Elsewhere, Mr Kinoti said that road projects under the Nairobi Regeneration Plan are 50 per cent complete.

The Sh2.87 billion project, which covers 38 roads in the Eastlands, is ahead of schedule because it was supposed to be completed by August 14, the engineer said.

INSPECTION TOUR

Most of the roads are at advanced stages, he said, during an inspection tour a week ago.

Work on the roads started last September and more than half of the 80.3-kilometre project was completed in just three months.

“We are optimistic that by July, all the roads will be done,” he told a Nairobi County Assembly Transport committee.

The project was divided into three lots, with each given a year’s contract last July 27.

The contract for Lot 1, covering 32km was awarded to Stecol Corporation at Sh950 million.

The 25.5km Lot 2, was awarded to China Roads and Bridges Corporation at Sh1 billion, while China Wu Yi won the 22.8km Lot 3 stretch in Shimoni.