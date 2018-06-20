A section of Outer Ring Road. PHOTO | FILE

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has ranked Outer Ring Road as the most dangerous highway in the city.

NTSA on Tuesday announced its January to May statistics which indicated that the newly upgraded road had been the scene of 23 deaths.

The 13km stretch road was upgraded by China Wu Yi Company at a cost of Sh8.4 billion. It has been hailed as Kenya’s most beautiful road.

But concerns have arisen over the lack of footbridges and bus stops along the road.

In its latest statistics, NTSA ranked Waiyaki Way as the second top killer road in the city with 22 deaths, followed by Mombasa Road with 21 deaths.

BYPASSES

Eastern and Northern bypasses follow with with nine deaths each, with nine deaths being reported along Thika Road.

Since the year began, 1,348 people have lost their lives countrywide, noted NTSA.

The national statistics for January through May show that Nairobi has the highest number of deaths at 186. Kiambu county follows with 114, Nakuru with 92 and Machakos with 69.

Kangundo Road, Jogoo Road and the Gilgil-Nakuru, Marigat-Loruk roads are some of the high-risk roads which were mentioned in the 2018 report.

Across the country, the NTSA report says 515 pedestrians have died since the year began compared to 497 last year.

A total of 291 passengers have died, compared to 335 for last year; 257 motorcyclists compared to 222.

Last year he report shows 147 drivers died compared to 145 for this year.

