Our love journey: Sonkos share photos of how it all started – PHOTOS

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has shared rare pictures of himself and wife Primrose Mbuvi during their young years as a couple.

Mr Sonko is among the few leaders who freely shares his struggles through life, having growing up from a modest background in the coastal region.

In a tweet on Friday, the governor shared pictures of himself as a skinny youth with his wife.

In one of the pictures the two are in an entertainment joint enjoying drinks. Sonko wears a faded red t-shirt and dungarees with sunglasses perched on his head.

In the second picture, the two are captured standing on what looks like a yard of abandoned vehicles.

“You don’t have to be great to start, but you have to start to be great,” tweeted Sonko.

The pictures attracted the attention of Kenyans on twitter who had this to say.

@TonyMuchangi said, “Quite inspirational. But how do we get from humble beginnings to greatness? No one talks about that!”

@Samuel_njoroge1 tweeted, “You look like Makaveli on those pics!”

@murithi_ramires wrote, “Ladies should learn from Primrose Mbuvi.”

@witness said, “So inspiring governor, but @MikeSonko did you really know or dream of becoming a governor or holding such a high profile office. Be sincere.”

@Gitsdaniel said, “Nikiona vitu Kaa hizi nakuwa na morale ya maisha.”

@computerlinks wrote, “Mhesh hapa unakaa tupac.”