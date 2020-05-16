Oshwal Academy parents ordered by court to pay 80pc of fees

Oshwal Academy parents have been ordered by a court to pay at least 80 percent of the total school fees by May 20 to allow for their children to continue receiving e-learning classes.

This is after a section of the parent of the school situated in Nairobi moved to court seeking to be allowed to pay less than the full amount of school fees.

According to an internal memo to parents, academic consultant Jyotsna Chotai said the school was ready to follow the advice of the court as they await hearing of the case slated for June 8.

Apart from seeking the court’s protection to be allowed a discount on the school fees, the parents also wanted their children not to be disconnected from the online learning, as they await the hearing of the case.

“As you may be aware a minority group of parents filed a case in the Nairobi constitutional court, inter alia, seeking protection to be allowed to pay less than the full school fees. They sought orders that the school should not disconnect them from the e-learning online platform until their case is heard,” Ms Chotai said.

She added: “This was a preliminary appearance before the court and not the main hearing. The court ruled; that the case shall be heard on June 8. And that for the parents who were seeking to stop being disconnected from the E-learning platform should pay at least 80 percent of the school fees by May 20. Including any arrears.”

The school management said it was aware of the challenges posed by Covid-19 and are grateful for the resilient manner in which the parents’ community responded.

However, the school is contesting the case filed by a section of the parents.

“As stated, the school is contesting the case filed by the few parents. The Board and the school respect the rule of law and therefore shall continue to honor the court order. We continue to thank all students and all parents, and are confident that we shall emerge from this pandemic period stronger and with vital lessons for the future,” he added.