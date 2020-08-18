Oscar Sudi: I regret voting for Uhuru





Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has gone online to indicate that he regretted his decision to vote for President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The vocal Jubilee Party lawmaker also blame the Deputy William Ruto for reportedly convincing him to elect Kenyatta with the assurance that the president was a good man.

Sudi, who posted his sentiments on Twitter. said he was surprised that the Head of State had since turned against his erstwhile political allies who stood by him when times were tough, and especially when his victory in the 2017 presidential poll was nullified by the Supreme Court.

“I regret voting (for) Uhuru Kenyatta. I did not know his true colours. But I blame William Ruto because he convinced some of us that Uhuru was his true friend. May God protect Kenyans,” said Sudi in his Twitter post.

The Kapseret MP, once a strong defender of the Uhuru-Ruto union, has transformed into a harsh and bitter critic of President Kenyatta, with his sentiments linked to a political fallout between the president and his deputy over the DP’s 2022 presidential ambitions.