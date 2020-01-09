Only eight cases of Nairobi Fly reported

City Hall has said that only eight medical cases of Nairobi Fly have been reported at various health facilities across the county even as residents continue to complain over the increase in number of the dreaded fly.

Nairobi County acting Health Executive Ms Vesca Kangogo stated that four mothers from the New Born Unit at Pumwani Maternity Hospital reported being bitten by the fly on January 4, 2020.

BURNING SENSATION

She added that on the same day, two similar cases were reported at Ngong Road Health Centre with a similar number reported at Kibera GSU.

“Only few medical cases continue to be reported at public health facilities. The numbers are not many as you know it is not a serious medical issue but we are keeping watch of the situation,” said Ms Kangogo yesterday.

The acting Health Executive said that if the red and black fly, paederus beetle or commonly known as the Nairobi Fly, comes into contact with the skin of a human being, it causes severe burning and itchy sensation which often lead to inflammation on the skin after releasing the pederin toxin.

She pointed out that the insects are usually predominant after heavy rainy seasons which provide conducive conditions for them to thrive.

“The fly does not bite or sting but cause skin irritations and blisters when accidentally brushed or crushed against the skin provoking them to release their coelemic fluid which contains a strong blistering chemical,” she said.

TREATMENT

Ms Kangogo explained that once the fluid comes into contact with the skin, it can spread elsewhere on the skin resulting in “Kissing” or “mirror-image” lesions where two skin areas come in contact.

She recommends that one washes the hands and skin with soap and water if they come into contact with the fly.

“Initial skin contact with pederin shows no immediate result, however, a reddish rash (erythema) appears, which develops into blisters occurs after between 12 and 36 hours. Irritation, including crusting and scaling, may last from two to three weeks,” she said.

Treatment of the effect of the fly involves use of oral antihistamines (first day) and antibiotics with healing period being between a week and 28 days, with most between two and three weeks.

To avoid coming into contact with the insect, she said one should avoid resting or working under bright lights, especially fluorescent and neon lights, wear long-sleeve shirts and hats at night.