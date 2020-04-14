Online platform unveiled to help people with diabetes fight off coronavirus

Diabetes Management Resource Centre (DMRC) has launched an online platform to help Kenyan diabetes patients fight off the deadly coronavirus.

The resource center, one of the initiatives selected as a beneficiary of the Mbele Na Biz initiative by the World Bank and the Government of Kenya, offers a platform to have constant communication with certified healthcare providers through digital check-ins and virtual visits when patients are under quarantine or on restricted movement.

IMPROVED HEALTHY

DMRC Founder Mr Duncun Motanya said the digital platform would help patients to improve their health by keeping a balanced diet to cope with disruptions of daily routine and lifestyle brought upon by Covid-19.

“Through technology, we have added a feature to our website where you can easily consult a nutritionist who will work with you and help you tailor-make a meal plan which will help you achieve any of your health goals,” Motanya said.

The online platform will help individuals reach a healthy weight for their body types, lower blood pressure and cholesterol, and management of diabetes through an advisory on the right diet.

Reports from World Health Organisation (WHO) state that older persons and persons with pre-existing medical conditions such as high blood pressure, heart diseases, lung diseases, cancer, or diabetes are the most likely to develop severe Coronavirus.

CHRONIC DISEASES

DMRC virtual health experts will also help patients manage or prevent other nutrition-related chronic diseases like obesity and cardiovascular diseases.

The center has kept low the cost of booking for an appointment with its nutritionists and health consultants at an introductory fee of Sh 500. The fee is inclusive of a tailor-made meal-plan.

Consultancies and health education services on how to monitor diabetes, taking medication, healthy eating, reducing risks and coping with diabetes during the Covid-19 pandemic will be done through video calls and the center’s website respectively.

“Patients will also be able to replenish or refill their medical supplies by placing orders online and delivery done to patients’ doorsteps,” said Mr Motanya.