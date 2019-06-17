One of the suspects filmed mercilessly whipping another man arrested – VIDEO





The police have arrested a suspect linked to a viral video showing four men mercilessly whipping another man who had his hands and legs tied together.

The undated video which went viral on Sunday, shows four men flogging the man, who is heard screaming and pleading for forgiveness.

It is however not clear why the man was being flogged.

Following the incident, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations on Sunday arrested the 65-year-old suspect by the name Joseph Pasile Mulata, who is believed to have been one of the four assailants captured in the video.

VIRAL VIDEO

According to the detectives the incident happened within Sajiloni area of Dalalekutuk ward in Kajiado central.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the suspects are close family members of the victim.

65-year-old Joseph Pasile Mulata was Today arrested by @DCI_Kenya Detectives following a viral video of a man being ruthlessly whipped by a group of about FOUR men within Sajiloni area of Dalalekutuk ward in #Kajiado Central. THREE known suspects are being pursued by Detectives. pic.twitter.com/LgtxjgKGEN — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) June 16, 2019

Detectives investigating the incident have also appealed to the victim to come forward and help them in the investigations.

In March of this year another video of a man being assaulted by four men went viral.

CLOBBERED

The DCI later arrested the suspects and the victim identified as Kevin Mango.

Mango, a college student, was reportedly invited to a house in Nairobi’s Kilimani area for drinks by one of the suspects, who is a former parliamentary aspirant.

On arrival at the venue of the party, Mango was attacked by the suspects who clobbered him for almost 13 hours.

He eventually managed to escape the beating and reported the incident to Kilimani Police Station.