Rescuers and members of the public mill around the scene of the accident. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

The driver of a transport lorry died instantly on Saturday morning after his vehicle and a bus were involved in a head-on collision at the Pangani interchange in Nairobi.

The driver of the bus belonging to Mash East Africa passenger transport company escaped the accident, but had to be pulled out by rescuers after one of his legs got stuck in the vehicle’s wreckage.

According to eyewitnesses, the bus veered onto the wrong side of the one way stretch of road and rammed into the lorry.

At the time of the accident the bus had just dropped off passengers from Mombasa at the a nearby Shell petrol station, hence there were no other casualties.

Both vehicles were extensively damaged from the impact of the accident which left the road unusable for the better part of the morning.

It took the collaborative effort of the police, county ambulances, firefighting crew, Red Cross ambulances to control traffic as members of the public milled around the scene watching and taking pictures.