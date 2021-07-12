One dead after consuming illicit brew in Nyahururu

Government officials during a crackdown on illicit brew in the past. PHOTO | FILE

One person has been confirmed dead after consuming illicit alcohol in Nyahururu town.

Meanwhile, nine more are receiving treatment at the Nyahururu County Referral Hospital, some in critical condition after consuming the same brew.

According to Dr. Felix Masongo, who attended to the patients, say they were experiencing vomiting and stomach aches.

He stated that the victims were picked from various locations, but the majority of them were picked while unconscious from a single point.

Three were treated and discharged, while six were admitted to the hospital and are being stabilized.

It is not clear what kind of liquor the victims consumed, but Dr. Masongo noted that the drink was laced with a poisonous substance.

Laikipia County Chief Officer for Health and Medical Services Dr. Donald Mugoi said investigations are underway to establish the composition of the alcohol.

He warned revellers against drinking illegal brews and drinks from unlicensed establishments.

“We appeal to anybody who drank alcohol from any joint near the market to come to the hospital for check-up. I assure them that does not mean they will be arrested if they come to the hospital, it is for their safety,” Dr Mugoi said.

According to the residents, one of the bar owners invited them to a party after his wife gave birth, and they were offered alcohol.