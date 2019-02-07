Omanga speaks out on DP Ruto and why she ‘doesn’t wear’ makeup





Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga has revealed that she does not wear makeup like many other female politicians and celebrities who rely on the products to enhance their looks.

Reason? They are too expensive.

In an interview with Radio Jambo on Wednesday, the curvaceous legislator, who takes home a basic salary of Sh710,000 every month, said she finds make-up products to be a costly venture.

VERY EXPENSIVE

“I don’t apply make-up because I am beautiful beside it’s very expensive. I would rather buy a mattress and take it to Majengo (slums), rather than buy the expensive makeup,” Omanga stated.

The Senator went on to clarify claims that her life changed when, in 2013, Deputy President William Ruto met and appointed her a director of the Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) at a time she was trying to make ends meet in Nairobi by selling bed sheets.

“It wasn’t bed sheets only but you understand the social media. I have been doing business for long until now. I am an interior design by passion and I have over 20 stores in different parts of the country selling interior household and office items including furniture,” Omanga clarified.