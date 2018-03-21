Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga (left) and Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko. PHOTOS | NATION

Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga has turned down Governor Mike Sonko’s offer for the vacant position of Nairobi county’s deputy governor.

Sonko is currently headhunting a possible replacement for Polycarp Igathe who left office in huff in early January, with Omanga among 22 potential replacements listed for the job.

But on Tuesday Omanga flatly declined the job offer, telling Sonko that she is not interested in deputizing him.

In a Facebook post, Omanga further said she is comfortable serving Kenyans in her current position in the Senate.

QUALIFIED FOR THE JOB

“I wish to clarify, and I hereby do vide this statement, that I’m comfortable serving Kenyans in my current capacity as a nominated Senator in the Senate of Kenya for the next five years. Even though I’m qualified to be a Deputy Governor, I strongly feel that Governor Sonko ought to settle for a young person,” her post read in part.

Regardless, Omanga thanked the governor and all those who proposed her for the vacant position.

Early this week Sonko sought help from his Facebook followers in his quest to find a suitable deputy.

Governor Sonko has however assured Kenyans that due process will be followed in picking the person for the job.