Olympic champion Conseslus Kipruto charged with defilement

By Hilary Kimuyu November 16th, 2020 1 min read

World and Olympic 3,000-meter steeplechase champion Conseslus Kipruto was on Monday charged with defiling a minor.

The controversial athlete, who has been on the run after he allegedly eloped with a Form Two student, was arrested by police on November 11.

Police in Nandi County had been looking for him after a report was filed at Mosoriot police post by the teenager’s parents in October after the high school girl disappered from her home for three days.

Conseslus Kipruto. PHOTO | FILE

The girl’s parents allege that their daughter had been putting up at the athlete’s home in Chesumei.

Kipruto appeared at the Kapsabet Law Court where he denied the charge and was released on a bail of Sh200,000 and a surety of a similar amount.

The case will be mentioned on May 20, 2021.

