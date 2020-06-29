Ole Kina charged with ethnic contempt – VIDEO

Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina on Monday denied ethnic contempt charges after Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku dismissed his application to terminate the case against him.

The senator was then released on a cash bail of Sh100,000.

EVIDENCE

She said the charge sheet drafted by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) discloses an offence.

Ms Mutuku ordered the Senator not to comment about the case on social media or any other forum during its pendency in court.

In her ruling, Ms Mutuku said the accused had failed to fault the case as presented by the prosecution.

She said that he will be supplied with evidence by the DPP to support the allegations against him, adding that he will have an opportunity to challenge the same through cross-examination.

The magistrate disallowed the objection raised by defence lawyers Omwanza Ombati and Prof George Wajackoya who said the case lacks merit.

DISCRIMINATION

On referring the matter to conciliation, Ms Mutuku said the case can be referred to alternative dispute resolution any time before conclusion of the trial.

Ms Mutuku called upon Mr Ole Kina to answer the charge as drafted by the DPP after dismissing the objection by his defence team.

The Senator denied that he uttered words on February 19, 2020 during a televised interview, which were intended to incite feelings of discrimination against non-Maasai communities living in Narok County.

Ms Mutuku released the senator on a cash bail of Sh100,000 until July 31, 2020 for pretrial directions.

Mr Ombati said the Senator will comply with the court’s orders.