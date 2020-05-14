Old Town residents in desperate need of fresh drinking water

Residents of Old Town in Mombasa are complaining of not being able to have access to clean fresh water, after the area was put under lockdown.

In an interview with Citizen TV Timberland Athman, a resident of Old Town, said that the water provided by the county government is salty water is not fit for human consumption.

SALTY WATER

“Baada ya sisi kuanza kujitetea hapo ndio walianza kuleta maji, tena maji ambayo wanaleta ni ile ya salty water, maji ya chumvi, sio fresh water. Ni maji ambayo tumewauliza je, ni safe kunywa hii maji? Wanasema hapana hii maji ni ya kufanya usafi wa nyumba na kuogea,” he said.

Mr Athman however commended the county government of Mombasa for efforts in ensuring that Old Town residents have essential services, including supplying of food.

However, some of the food items being distributed cannot be consumed by others who maybe having certain ailments that require special diets.

LOCKDOWN

Earlier this month Governor Hassan Joho rolled out a raft of measures to help caution the residents of Old Town from the adverse effects of the cessation of movement into and out of the area.

These include opening of makeshift markets selling foodstuffs, temporary medical facilities places at different areas in Old town and water bowsers.

Old Town was put under lockdown by the government following the daily increased numbers of confirmed Covid-19 cases coming from the area.