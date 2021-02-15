Okari pens warm love message to wife on second wedding anniversary





NTV Journalist Dennis Okari has penned a heart-warming message to his wife, Naomi Joy, as they celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

Coming exactly two years after their invite-only matrimonial ceremony which caught many people unawares, Okari expressed his love for Joy on social media.

The media personality described his better half as kind and comforting even in times of trouble.

“It hardly feels like two years, I still marvel. Every waking moment I treasure and cherish you. You are the best gift God gave me during my birthday today when you said ‘I do.’ Happy Anniversary to my best friend, my soul mate, my joy, my dream come true, my shoulder to lean on, my everything, the love of my life, my wife,” he said.

He went on, “You are kind and comforting even in the most troubled times. May God fill your heart with dreams and cover you with the grace to tread through life with joy that’s unspeakable and full of glory. I love you and cheers to another milestone my always and forever. #happyanniversary #mylove”.

The father of one, who wedded at Ridgeways Baptist Church, Kiambu, was married to ex-K24 anchor Betty Kyallo before parting ways and have since exchanged nasty words online a number of times.

However, their marriage lasted only for six-months.