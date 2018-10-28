Ogopa Deejays vs Calif Records showdown flops big time – PHOTOS

What's Hot

October 28, 2018 4:56 pm
Frasha and Gabu of P-Unit perform on stage during Ngoma Festival held at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi on October 28, 2018. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU
Turns out there wasn't much to all that hype. The would be battle of the music labels ended up being a battle for top honours among flopped events of the year 2018.

The much-hyped Ngoma Festival which had been touted as the ultimate face off between artistes from two of the oldest music stables in Kenya, Ogopa Deejays and Calif Records, turned out to be a flop of the year.

The attendance during the Saturday night event at Uhuru Gardens stood at roughly between 500-800 for an event whose build up gave the impression of a monumental showdown that would have attracted a mammoth crowd.

Juacali reaches out to his fans during Ngoma Festival held at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi on October 28, 2018. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU
FLOPPED EVENT

Sanaipei Tande performs on stage during Ngoma Festival held at Nairobi's Uhuru Gardens on October 28, 2018. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU
The sparse gathering notwithstanding, the show got going with artistes from each music label stepping on stage alternately amidst much hyping from the emcees of the night MC Philipo and Jalango.

Mejja aka Ukwonko performs on stage during Ngoma Festival at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi on October 28, 2018. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU
BIG NAMES

Some of the big names who did battle on stage were Kenzo (Calif), Wyre, Big Pin (Ogopa), Sanaipei Tande (Calif), P Unit (Ogopa), Juacali (Calif) and Nonini (Calif) who were all backed up by Gravitti band.

Dominic the Dancer performs on stage during Ngoma Festival at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi on October 28, 2018. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU
Avril, representing Ogopa Deejays, however chose to perform using DJ play back, while the performances of Mejja of Calif Records were backed up by the band as well as DJ play back.

The performances, which kicked off at midnight, went all the way till 6am in the morning, with the few fans in attendance staying through the better part of the event.

