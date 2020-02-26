Officer shoots himself dead at police station

A police officer attached to Nyamarambe Police Station in Gucha South, Kisii County on Tuesday morning walked into his workplace and shot himself dead.

Rodgers Arusei, 32, fired a bullet into his chest shortly after arriving at work.

FATAL SHOOTING

Other police officers who were away from the reporting desk heard the gunshot sound, and upon rushing to the scene, they found their colleague unconscious on the floor, with blood gushing out of his chest.

“He shot himself on the chest and died on the spot. The bullet went through the right hand shoulder,” the police said in a statement.

The 6:30am incident happened at the station’s reporting desk.

Police are yet to establish why the officer took his own life. According to the police report, the deceased hadn’t exhibited any signs of depression.

Arusei’s body was taken to a Kisii hospital mortuary and the police have since started investigations into the incident.

GUNMAN

Meanwhile, police in Ruiru on Tuesday morning shot and killed a Kenya Defence Forces officer after motorists raised alarm that there was a lone gunman robbing them along Mwihoko-Githurai road.

Police on patrol, who responded to the alarm, found the man identified as Edwin Lemiso Sirinkit armed with a G3 rifle.

When they ordered him to surrender he shot and injured one of the officers who fired back killing him on the spot.

The injured officer was shot on his ankle and was rushed to Nairobi West Hospital in stable condition.

Police officers recovered a government issued G3 rifle serial number 7093454 with two magazines and 28 rounds of ammunition as well as a KDF ID card bearing his names. His body was moved to the City Mortuary for postmortem.