Officer linked to fatal shooting of University student to undergo mental assessment

A police officer was on Thursday charged with the murder of Carilton David Maina, a university student who was shot in Kibra slums, Nairobi.

Constable Emmanuel Ambunya Oyombe was presented before Justice Ngenye Macharia who deferred plea taking to April, 23, 2020, so that the accused be taken through a mental assessment processes.

The constable who was based at KNH Police Post, was arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Wednesday.

This followed an investigation by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA).

Mr Maina was shot dead on December 22, 2018 while he was walking home after watching a late-night football match that was broadcast live on TV at an entertainment joint in Laini Saba, Kibra.

MANDATORY PROCEDURE

IPOA completed its investigations and made recommendations for a charge of murder to the Director of Public Prosecutions on May, 16 2019.

The medical procedure is mandatory before an accused person is tried for a capital offence, which carries a death penalty in the event of a conviction.

The accused will be held at Kilimani Police Station and the issue of bond will be canvassed after he pleads to the charge.

He will be taken to Mathari Mental Hospital for assessment.