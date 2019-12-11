Officer arrested for defiling 15-year-old girl who was under police protection

A police officer has been arrested for allegedly defiling a schoolgirl who had been in police custody for protection after she moved out from her sister’s house in Ndhiwa town.

Constable Kelvin Muturi attached to Rangwe Police Station was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of defiling the 15-year-old form one girl four months ago.

Report by Homa Bay County Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss Daniel Wachira, indicate that the suspect might have defiled the teen while serving at Ndhiwa Police Station.

“The suspect while on night shift is believed to have sneaked into the cell where the girl was, freed her and took her to his house within Ndhiwa Police Station where it is reported that he sexually abused her and later allowed her to go back to the cell,” Homa Bay DCI boss said.

According to police report the office then warned the girl from disclosing what happened.

The officer was arrested after the schoolgirl’s family demanded justice from the county security personnel.

The suspect is being detained at Homa Bay Police Station and is expected to be arraigned in court on Wednesday (Today).