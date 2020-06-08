ODM Youth Coordinator in ICU at Aga Khan Hospital after contracting Covid-19

ODM National Youth Coordinator Benson Musungu has revealed that he has been admitted at Aga Khan Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

In a statement on his Facebook official page, Mr Musungu said that he been at the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for six days now.

Mr Musungu made the revelations just an hour after ODM leader Raila Odinga asked Kenyans to be careful and also observe guidelines issued by the government.

Late last year, Mr Musungu contested the ODM primaries for the Kibra parliamentary seat which fell vacant following the death of Mr Ken Okoth.

He was however unsuccessful as the late Okoth’s brother Imran Okoth, clinched the party ticket and went on to be elected the area MP.