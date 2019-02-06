ODM unleashes hard tackle on Kipchumba Murkomen over MPs’ expulsion





The Orange Democratic Party (ODM) has released a toughly worded letter in response to an appeal filed by coast rebel MPs Aisha Jumwa and Suleiman Dori against their expulsion from the party.

The letter written by ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has faulted their lawyer, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, for, among other things, failing to grasp the laws governing the party.

“There exists no mechanism of appeal of the decision of the party’s NEC to the NGC,” the mocking letter reads in reply to Murkomen’s letter on behalf of the two ODM MPs dated February 2, 2019.

“The sections quoted in your letter on ‘appeals to the NGC’ do not exist in the ODM constitution,” Sifuna proceeds to state in the letter.

Sifuna also termed as “embarrassing” Jumwa and Dori’s failure to grasp the constitution of the party headed by Raila Odinga, and that it indicates how they have drifted away from ODM.

“We strongly suggest that you and your clients take time to familiarize yourselves with the constitution and rules governing the Orange Democratic Party to save yourselves from such ignorant misapprehension in future.

INTERNAL PROCESS

“In the meantime, the matter remains an internal process between a party and its membership so that we shall not be admitting strangers to any of the internal deliberations on the matter.”

The ODM has vowed to expel Jumwa (Malindi), Dori (Msambweni) and six ward representatives for gross misconduct.

Sifuna on Wednesday said the party will hold a National Governing Council meeting to ratify the National Executive Committee’s decision to expel the party rebels.

The shot fired by Sifuna at Murkomen, an ally of Deputy President William Ruto, is a continuation of the bad blood between Raila’s ODM and the DP in the fight to control coast region in the 2022 succession race.