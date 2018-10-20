DP William Ruto with former PM Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka during the Mashujaa day celebrations in Kakamega. PHOTO | DPPS

ODM party has responded to calls for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to quit local politics following his appointment as Africa Union envoy.

Mr Odinga was last week appointed the High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa.

And on Sunday, more than a dozen MPs who back Deputy President William Ruto bid for presidency in 2022, urged Mr Odinga not to not mix his new job with domestic issues.

“We don’t want to hear politics of tibim and tialala anymore from him. Let him go to his new office in South Africa and work from there,” Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa.

But ODM spokesman Philip Etale said the opposition leader would continue to speak on various local issues.

“Nothing has changed. @RailaOdinga is still the Party Leader of the @TheODMparty and Leader of NASA… He will talk politics as he has always done his new appointment notwithstanding,” Mr Etale said in a tweet.