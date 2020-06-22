ODM refutes claims that Raila has been flown to China for treatment

ODM has dismissed claims that party leader Raila Odinga was over the weekend flown to China to seek treatment.

On Monday morning, Kenyans woke up to online reports that Odinga had been flown out of the country in the company of his daughter Winnie and unnamed man.

However, ODM Director of Communications, Phillip Etale, said that the reports are far-fetched since Odinga is currently in the Democratic Republic of Congo as the AU High Representative of Infrastructure.

“H.E. Raila Odinga is currently in Kinshasa, DRC in his capacity as the AU High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa for the virtual Pan African Conference on the Grand Inga Dam. The project aims to unlock the world’s largest hydropower scheme in Africa,” Etale tweeted.

Etale also shared a schedule of the meeting showing that Odinga had been picked as one of the speaker.

It however remains unclear how Odinga jetted out of the country even with a travel ban in place as part of the government measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.