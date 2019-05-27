ODM official Edwin Sifuna briefly detained at a Zimbabwe airport





ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna was on Saturday briefly detained at the Robert Mugabe International Airport in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Mr Sifuna was visiting the country after being invitated by Zimbabwe’s opposition party Movement for Democratic Change (MDC).

He was was held for a while and questioned before he being released.

Speaking at a MDC rally on Sunday held at Ascot Stadium in Gweru, 280 kilometres from the capital Harare, Sifuna explained that the police wanted to find out why he was attending the rally.

“I was taken to a small room and questioned. I was surprised because I was hoping that this was an open and democratic society that welcomes everybody regardless of who you’re coming to see,” he said.

He said he was released after being warned not to cause any trouble at the event.

Other leaders who attended the function from East African countries include Babu Owino (Kenya) and Robert Kyangulai alias Boby wine (Uganda).