ODM decision that has angered many of the party’s die-hard supporters

The decision by ODM to limit the number of people to grace the party’s official opening of a new headquarter on Thursday has seemingly rubbed a section of its supporters the wrong way.

Enraged supporters of the party went online to vent their anger at the decision, questioning what criteria was used to arrive at the list of the invited guests.

ATTENDANCE BY INVITATION

ODM, on its Twitter account, had announced on Monday that it had yet again postponed the event scheduled for today to Thursday due to the handover of Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report to President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House.

“Due to the state event on the BBI scheduled for tomorrow at State House Nairobi, our scheduled event to inaugurate the new party headquarters and the launch digital membership registration has been pushed to Thursday, November 28, 2019,” ODM said its social media sites.

The party also emphasized that only invited guests will be allowed to grace the occasion, reminding their supporters to carry their membership cards to the event.

This did not go down well with some of the party’s die-hard supporters.

DISGRUNTLED SUPPORTERS

Many of them responded with comments expressing their dissatisfaction with the decision.

“If @BelAkinyii is not invited in that event mr @edwinsifuna we are going to revisit and you won’t love our come back,” WuodAnyuongi @anyuongi tweeted.

“I’m an ODM youth leader from Baringo County and haven’t received such an invitation,” Kalu Lepariyo @kalu_lepariyo commented.

“Bro sikupata card I didn’t really want to miss this, I’m an ODM member why be selective?” a certain @FrankMtetezi tweeted.

“As an ODM diehard and youth rep from NEP I haven’t received my invitation card @edwinsifuna someone give me the card,” Muzamil Ibrahim @Muzamililbrahi12 said.