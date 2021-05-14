ODM allege plot to rig the Bonchari mini poll





The Orange Democratic Movement claims there is a plot to interfere with the Bonchari by-election next week.

While addressing the media in Kisii, area governor James Ongwae fifty armed police officers stormed his area residence on Thursday evening as he had dinner with his political colleagues namely Sam Ongeri, Janet Ong’era, and Pamella Odhiambo.

Ongwae adds the security detail went on to intimidate them by claiming they were holding an illegal meeting, adding the 8pm incident was part of a larger scheme by some individuals in government to try and intimidate leaders in the area from campaigning for Eng. Pavel Oimeke, who is the ODM candidate.

Further, Ongwae alleges the Jubilee candidate has been handed unfair advantage during the campaigns.

ODM Secretary-General Mr. Edwin Sifuna has since condemned the incident at the Governor’s residence and arrests of campaigners of the ODM candidate in Bonchari as an affront to democracy and abuse of power.

He said the people of Bonchari should be left to elect a leader of their choice without being intimidated or coerced by anyone.

He challenged the IEBC to explain why they had allowed some people to run amok in Kisii when there are other by-elections in Juja, Kiambu county, and Rurii Ward in Nyandarua County where campaigns are going on peacefully.

This is the second time in less than four months that ODM is accusing the government of interfering with elections.

The opposition party also claimed earlier this year that elements in the government ensured ANC party win the Matungu by-elections.