Odinga to Kalonzo: Wacha kubwekabweka





Opposition leader Raila Odinga has reiterated he is yet to declare whether or not he will contest for the presidency in 2022.

In a public address in Mombasa on Thursday, Odinga also hit out at Kalonzo Musyoka who suggested he’d severed political ties with the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader.

Musyoka has twice supported Odinga’s presidential bid, in 2013 and 2017, but the duo’s joint ticket emerged second behind Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto on both occasions.

“Sijatangaza mimi nataka kusimama urais, lakini wengine wanasema eti hawawezi kuniunga mkono, nimeuliza wewe uniunge mkono? Mimi sijatangaza, sasa wewe unaanza kutetemeka, unaanza kubwekabweka, subiri bwana mambo bado (I have not announced whether or not I will be contesting for the presidency yet some people are already saying they will not support me. I have not announced my candidature and some people are shaking, stop barking around,)” said Odinga.

Odinga also emphasized his focus is still on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) which was stopped after the High Court declared it unconstitutional.

Musyoka had on Wednesday suggested he would be ‘stupid’ to support Odinga again, even indicating it would be a better option to retire from politics.

Besides Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi, another veteran politician has also said he will not support Odinga because he does not trust him.