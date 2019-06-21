Ochieng Rapuro appointed editor-in-chief of Standard Group





Former The East African managing editor Ochieng Rapuro has been appointed editor-in-chief of Standard Group.

Mr Rapuro’s appointment will take effect on July 1, this year, the company’s chief executive officer Orlando Lyomu told employees in a memo on Friday.

Mr Rapuro, who once served as Business Daily managing editor, takes over from Joseph Odindo who retired a few months ago.

Mr Odindo served as the Standard Group’s editorial director, deputised by Kipkoech Tanui.

In the new line up, Mr Tanui moves to a newly created role of group executive editor and head of news, as the “chief coordinator of joint news gathering and processing under newsroom convergence”.

Also affected in the changes is Duncan Kizito, hitherto the head of the company’s billboard marketing business, Think Outdoor, who now assumes the role of newsroom convergence manager.

Njoroge Kinuthia becomes the opinion, quality and content (Oped) editor, replacing Andrew Kipkemboi, who moves to a new position of partnerships and projects editor.

The rest of the senior newsroom managers remain unchanged, the memo said.