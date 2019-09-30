Occupants of a car feared dead after it plunges from ferry into Indian Ocean – VIDEO

A vehicle with unknown number of occupants on Sunday evening slid off MV Harambee ferry and sunk into the Indian Ocean at the busy Likoni channel in Mombasa.

Rescue operation for the occupants of the car was launched immediately after the 6:15pm incident but was called off about an hour later due to darkness, Kenya Ferry Services (KFS) said.

The accident occurred after the white saloon car apparently reversed and plunged into the ocean midstream, KFS said in a statement.

“Neither the car nor the occupants have been retrieved. We share our sincere sympathies to the affected as the salvage operations continue,” KFS said on its official social media pages.

Personal vehicle with two people on board plunges into the Indian Ocean at the Kenya Ferry Channel. Search and rescue efforts underway. — Kenya Red Cross (@KenyaRedCross) September 29, 2019

In videos shared on social media, commuters aboard the ferry could be seen watching in horror as the car sunk into the ocean several meters from the vessel.

Kenya Red Cross also confirmed the incident and said rescue teams were yet to find the car and its occupants.

“At 1815hrs a saloon car reversed and plunged into the ocean a board MV. Harambee while plying to the island side. The car and occupants are yet to be found by rescue teams,” said Kenya Red Cross on twitter.