Obado ready to get back to work after release on bail

Governor Okoth Obado has promised to abide by the tough conditions the High Court gave him during his release on bail.





Migori Governor Okoth Obado has promised to abide by the tough conditions the High Court gave him during his release on bail.

In a message on his Facebook page posted on Friday morning, Governor Obado said the freedom will now enable him continue undertaking his official duties.

“Let me take this opportunity to thank the people of Migori, Members of the County Assembly of Migori, the staff of the county government of Migori, my supporters, my legal team, friends and my family for standing with me during this trying moment.

“I also thank the court for listening to our request and granting me the bail. This has now given me opportunity to effectively work for the people of Migori as their governor,” Mr Obado posted.

SECURING RELEASE

He sent the message on Friday morning after securing his release on Thursday evening.

“I promise to respect the court and abide by the conditions it set,” the governor said.

“I urge all our leaders, regardless of their political or ethnic affiliations, to embrace peace and unity so that as a family we steer forward the development agenda of our county. Thank you so much; may God bless you all. #MyCounty_MyPride.”

This was his first social media posting since his arrest a month ago.

While granting him bail, Justice Jessie Lesiit ordered the governor to report to Milimani Law Courts Deputy Registrar once every month, surrender travel documents, not to discuss the matter of Sharon Otieno’s murder in rallies or step anywhere within 20km close to the border of Homa Bay and Migori counties.