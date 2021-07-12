Obado murder trial: Sharon was ‘stabbed seven times’

Migori governor Okoth Obado at the Milimani Law Courts on Monday July 12, 2021, at the start of the murder trial in which he is accused of the murder of Sharon Otieno. PIC: Dennis Onsongo

The late Sharon Otieno’s body had seven stab wounds, including two under the left ear, when it was presented to government pathologist Johansen Oduor for examination at the Oyugis level four hospital in Homa Bay county.

These wounds, according to Oduor, include two slash ones under the left ear and multiple others which caused the deceased’s skin to slip at the back.

Oduor was testifying before presiding judge Cecilia Githua on Monday, July, 12, 2021, on day one of the case in which Migori governor Okoth Obado, his personal assistant Micheal Juma Oyamo and Casper Obiero are battling charges in relation to the 28-year old’s murder.

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) has lined up 34 other witnesses besides Oduor in the case against the second-term governor, who recently indicated he will vie for the presidency.

Oduor further told court Otieno’s body was pale, an indicator she’d lost so much blood.

Otieno’s body had a 28-week old fetus that also died as a result of the stab wounds.

Obado has conceeded he was the father of the baby, with DNA reports confirming as much.

But the high-ranking politician denies murdering Otieno, a second-year Medical Records and Information student at Rongo University whose body was discovered at Kodero Forest in Homa Bay County in September of 2019, a day after she was abducted.

After examining the body in the presence of other detectives, Oduor formed an opinion that Otieno died as a result of severe bleeding due to what is described in medical terms as a penetrating force trauma and manual strangulation.

Hearing continues.