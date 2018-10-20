Migori Governor Okoth Obado disembarking from a prison Bus at Milimani Law Courts on October 24, 2018. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Migori Governor Okoth Obado, TV journalist Jacque Maribe, and her fiancé Joseph Irungu alias Jowie will be in court today in relation to their bail applications.

High Court Judge Jessie Lesiit is expected to deliver a ruling on Mr Obado’s application to be released on bail.

The governor, his personal assistant Michael Juma Oyamo and Migori County Assembly Clerk Casper Obiero were charged with the murder of Rongo University student Sharon Otieno and her unborn child in early September.

Mr Obado said in court papers that after going through all the witness statements, there was nothing compelling to deny him bail.

The State has lined up 24 witnesses to testify when the trial begins.

At the same time, High Court Judge James Wakiaga will also hear the bail application by Ms Maribe and Mr Irungu.

NOT A FLIGHT RISK

In court papers, Ms Maribe wants to be freed on bail, saying she is not a flight risk.

“I am a well-known TV journalist. Most Kenyans are conversant with my job and can easily spot me anywhere, making it impossible to jump bail,” she said, adding that her child will suffer if she remains in custody until the conclusion of the trial.

Ms Maribe, was arrested on September 29 over the murder of Ms Monica Kimani. She and Mr Irungu have denied killing Ms Kimani, whose body was found in the bathtub at her house in Kilimani, Nairobi.

The prosecution is opposed to her release on bond, saying several witnesses set to testify against them need protection and that the investigations go beyond Kenya.

Among the witnesses set to testify is a person who saw Ms Irungu burning some clothes on the night Ms Kimani was murdered.

Mr Irungu, the main suspect in the case, was arrested on September 24, while Ms Maribe was arrested days later.