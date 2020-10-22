NYS to recruit persons with disabilities in November drive

NYS officers during a parade to mark Madaraka Day celebrations at Narok Stadium on June 1,2019. PHOTO | JOHN NJOROGE

The National Youth Service will recruit persons with disabilities in their 2020 recruitment exercise slated for November.

In a letter signed by Matilda Sakwa, the NYS Director General, the service allocated two slots per county to young persons living with disability.

“To ensure non- discrimination and inclusiveness, two slots per county have been reserved for youth living with disabilities,” the letter read.

The recruitment of PLWDs in Nairobi is slated for November 9, from 9am at the NYS headquarters while recruitment in the 47 counties and across 333 centres countrywide is scheduled for November 2- 6.

Those wishing to participate in this year’s National Youth Service recruitment are also required to present a Covid-19 free certificate at the recruitment centres.

The NYS DG said the test is aimed at preventing the spread of the Coronavirus after the first case was confirmed in the country in March.

Also, one needs to be Kenyan, undergo a medical checkup during and after recruitment, be fit, present a KCSE certificate with a minimum grade of D, original and photocopies of their national identity card, and academic certificates.

One is also required to be between the ages of 18 and 24, have a valid certificate of good conduct and be prepared to give voluntary service in any part of the country.