Why NYS students’ results have been withheld by national examinations body

NYS officers during a parade to mark Madaraka Day celebrations at Narok Stadium on June 1,2019. PHOTO | JOHN NJOROGE

More than 1000 National Youth Services (NYS) students, who sat for examinations administered by the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) in November 2018 are yet to receive their results.

According to a source who spoke to Nairobi News, the results are ready but have been withheld by Knec over an outstanding debt of Sh 3 million owed to the examinations body.

“They (school) told us Knec has not released the results slip to them because NYS owes the examination body Sh 3 million,” our source said.

EXAMS FEES

A letter from Knec dated February 4, 2019 and addressed to all County Directors of Education, Sub-County Education Officers and Heads of Institutions offering Business and Technical examinations, announced the release of the November 2018 Post School Business and Technical examination results.

According to the letter seen by Nairobi News, the examination results have been ready for collection since February 5, 2019.

Some of the students who spoke to Nairobi News said examination fees are normally paid for by the government to the examination body.

CLEARED

“We did the first and second modules and they paid the fees. You are not allowed to sit the exams if you haven’t paid the fees. So if we did the exams, then it means we were cleared to do it,” said one student who sought anonymity.

Efforts by Nairobi News to reach Mr Peter King’ori , who is the Principal of NYS Engineering Institute, proved futile after he declined to respond to our queries and referred us to the headquarters.

After our phone call, the Principal is reported to have rushed out of the institution, leaving former students stranded outside the gate.