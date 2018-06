Ms Ann Ngirita (middle) at Milimani law court on May 29, 2018 where she denied charges related to theft of public funds. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

The National Youth Service (NYS) suspects have been released on bail.

Each suspect will have to deposit Sh1 million in bail and surrender their passports to the court.

The suspects have been given an alternative of a Sh5 million and surety of Sh2 million.

The high-profile suspects include Youth PS Lillian Omollo, NYS director Richard Ndubai and the Ngirita family.

More to follow…