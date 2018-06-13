Former Nation FM host Angela Angwenyi. PHOTO | FILE

Former top radio presenter Angela Angwenyi is among those whose bank accounts have been frozen in ongoing investigations on the National Youth Service scandal.

Angwenyi’s bank account is among 115 other accounts that have been frozen in 14 banks for a period of three months.

This is part of efforts to seize assets believed to have been acquired through monies looted from NYS.

A court in Nairobi issued the freeze orders on Thursday following an application by the Asset Recovery Agency (ARA).

The court orders show that Angwenyi’s account at Housing Finance bank is among the blacklisted accounts.

Also frozen are three bank accounts held by Youth Affairs Principle Secretary Lillian Omollo at KCB and Equity Bank.

It is not the first time that Angwenyi has been involved in questionable NYS dealings. In 2016, she was quizzed by Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) over a Sh302 million consultancy contract she landed at NYS.

This was after the Auditor General Edward Ouko, in a special audit report on the accounts of the NYS, questioned the hefty payments to Angwenyi’s firm which was among other private companies that did business with the service.